T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 917,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,437. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

