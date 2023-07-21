T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 973.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

TDVG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,564. The company has a market cap of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

