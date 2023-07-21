T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 3.58% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

TBUX stock remained flat at $48.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

