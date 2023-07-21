Tangible Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,749.50 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Tangible has a market capitalization of $270.65 million and approximately $4,749.50 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.32 or 0.00027846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.30262845 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,703.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

