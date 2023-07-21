Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.82.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 9,814.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.