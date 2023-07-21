Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.82.
Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 9,814.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
