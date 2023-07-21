TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TD Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,894. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.14. TD has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TD in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TD during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

