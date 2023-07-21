Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.46

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.46 and last traded at $180.09, with a volume of 5252848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,774,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

