Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 4.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 196,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 396,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $202.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tecnoglass by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

