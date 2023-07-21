Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 5016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. Handelsbanken upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Further Reading

