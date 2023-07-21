Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ERIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.06.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.10 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 482,897 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

