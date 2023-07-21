Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 1,000,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,377,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $912.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -139.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile



Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

