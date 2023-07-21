Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $615.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $525.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.79.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $534.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $272.52 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

