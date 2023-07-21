Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 4.4%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.03. Approximately 510,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 935,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

Tenable Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $121,146.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $94,450.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

