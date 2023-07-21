Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 211,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 46,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.