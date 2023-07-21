Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $510.59 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $510.59 million and approximately $34.73 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008986 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002850 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000980 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,460,013,958 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,565,754,644 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
