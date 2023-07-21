Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $506.68 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $506.68 million and $30.17 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002235 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001016 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,488,074,652 coins and its circulating supply is 5,811,026,852,318 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

