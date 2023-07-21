Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $516.77 million and approximately $38.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002278 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,447,078,480 coins and its circulating supply is 5,810,573,532,963 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.