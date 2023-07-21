Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,126,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,698,188. The company has a market cap of $829.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

