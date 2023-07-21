Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 243,115.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,405,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $419,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,617 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.