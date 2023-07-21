Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

