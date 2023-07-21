Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $262.90 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

