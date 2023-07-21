Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 10,918 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $141.53 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.