Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 43,407 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

