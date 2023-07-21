Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 12,114 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.