Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 9,787 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX Stock Down 0.1 %

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

