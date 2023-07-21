Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

