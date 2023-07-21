Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.64 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

