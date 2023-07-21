Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $130.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

