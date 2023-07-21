Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,464,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.85 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

