Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 22,455 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bruker by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bruker Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.