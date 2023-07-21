The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Position Lowered by John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Bancorp comprises 7.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bancorp worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $38.57. 125,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

