The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,983. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a 200-day moving average of $208.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

