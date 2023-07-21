The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

