The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). Approximately 107,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.33).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
