The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

FBMS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 15,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,915. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $919.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

