The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $335.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.96.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $302.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $775.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.09. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $318.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

