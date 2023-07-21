The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.42. 1,512,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

