The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $110.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

EXAS stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

