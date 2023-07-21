The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target to $5.90

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $5.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.94 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,551,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

