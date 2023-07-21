The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $350.93 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.87 and its 200-day moving average is $337.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

