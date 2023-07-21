The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.57. The company had a trading volume of 637,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,346. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

