The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $350.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock valued at $656,368,342 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 488,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

