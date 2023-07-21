The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Charles J. Swindells Sells 1,470 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,382. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 91,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

