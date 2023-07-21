The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

KHC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 735,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,149. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

