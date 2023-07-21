The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $37.98. 1,240,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,398. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

