The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 676,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,149,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.