The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.88. 448,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,442. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.