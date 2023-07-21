The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after purchasing an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

NYSE PGR opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.01. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

