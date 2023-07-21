The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Up 1.9%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). Approximately 55,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 31,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.15) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,227.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($18,240.06). 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

