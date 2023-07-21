The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 56.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 743,333 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.